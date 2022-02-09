Egypt state investment bank NI Capital sets up new fixed-income fund

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Egyptian state-owned investment bank NI Capital will open subscription to a new fixed-income fund next week and will help sell stakes in as many as four state companies in initial public offerings by the end of 2022, its CEO Mohamed Metwally said.

NI Capital, founded in 2015, is an adviser to the government on its programme of selling stakes in state companies. The fixed-income fund, called Fund 15-30, is its second.

A year ago the bank raised 1.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($69 million) in the initial public offering of a fund called Siula, which as of the end of 2021 had attracted net investment of 4.5 billion pounds.

Siula paid out an annualised yield of 9.81%, making it the best performer of Egypt's 29 fixed-income funds, Metwalli told Reuters.

Unlike Siula, which lets customers sell their stakes whenever they want, Fund 15-30 will only allow redemptions on the 15th and the 30th of each month.

"That will enable us to invest in longer-term maturities and longer-term fixed income paper and deliver a better yield than the yield generated on a money-market fund," Metwalli said.

Like Siula, Fund 15-30 will be opened ended.

It will invest in treasury bills and bonds, corporate bonds, sukuk and securitised paper.

STATE ASSET SALES

Metwalli said the government, which last year quickened the pace of its asset sales, had a robust target for bringing shares in state companies to market.

"I would expect a minimum of two, but up to four government-related public offerings this year," he said. "Those are the ones that we're involved in. There are other entities that are involved in other transactions."

Planning Minister Hala al-Said said last month Egypt aimed to sell stakes sales in state-owned companies at the rate of one every month or two. read more

The government has been talking for years about selling minority stakes in state enterprises, but has repeatedly postponed the programme, raising doubts among some economists about its commitment to privatisation.

($1 = 15.7100 Egyptian pounds)

Reporting by Patrick Werr

