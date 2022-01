A general view of banks, hotels, office and residential buildings in the center of Cairo, Egypt, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year aims to achieve a 5.7% economic growth while cutting debt to less than 90% of gross domestic product, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Kevin Liffey

