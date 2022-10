DUBAI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting a primary budget surplus of 2.3% for the fiscal year 2024-2025, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Egypt's fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed and Nadine Awadalla; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.