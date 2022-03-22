1 minute read
Egypt targets primary surplus of 1.5% in FY 2022/23 budget
CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt is targeting a primary surplus of 1.5% in its budget for the upcoming financial year, which begins in July, the cabinet said on Tuesday.
Egypt is also seeking to lower its budget deficit to 6.1% of gross domestic product and its debt ratio to 80.5% in FY 2022/23, the cabinet added.
Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans
