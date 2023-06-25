Egypt underperforms Middle Eastern bourses; Oman gains
June 25 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Middle East ended lower on Sunday ahead of Eid-Al-Adha, with the Egyptian bourse underperforming the region.
The benchmark index (.EGX30) was down 2.4% while the Omani market (.MSX30) bucked the trend to finish with a 0.3% gain.
Many investors prefer to cash in holdings ahead of the Eid holiday, which lasts for a week in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and at least three days in other Gulf countries.
** Qatar and Saudi were closed
Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman
