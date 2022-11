CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The family of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah said that he had broken his hunger strike, according to a letter posted on Twitter by his sister Sanaa Seif.

"I've broken my strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday," the letter dated on Monday said, according to the Tweet.

Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.