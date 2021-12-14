Skip to main content
Egyptian construction tycoon Samih Sawiris to step down as Orascom's Chairman - Al Arabiya

Chairman of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), Samih Sawiris, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Cairo, Egypt October 8, 2020. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian billionaire construction tycoon Samih Sawiris will step down as chairman of Orascom Development Holding and will transfer his duties to his son, Naguib Sawiris, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.

Sawiris told Al Arabiya he will not nominate himself again to chair the board of directors at the annual meeting in the spring of next year.

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah

