Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks -state news agency

CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court has sentenced to death 10 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group for planning attacks on the police, the state-news agency MENA said on Sunday.

The 10 were found guilty of having formed an armed group in a case known as "Helwan Brigades", in reference to a city south of Cairo.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

