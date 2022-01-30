Middle East1 minute read
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks -state news agency
CAIRO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - An Egyptian court has sentenced to death 10 members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group for planning attacks on the police, the state-news agency MENA said on Sunday.
The 10 were found guilty of having formed an armed group in a case known as "Helwan Brigades", in reference to a city south of Cairo.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
