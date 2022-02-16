Egyptian diesel production complex gets $1.5 bln in financing - ministry statement

CAIRO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Egypt signed contracts with a value of approximately $1.5 billion with six banks and financial institutions to finance a diesel production complex in the city of Asyut, the country's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday.

The contracts were signed with Italy's state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Credit Agricole CIB (CAGR.PA), UniCredit SpA (CRDI.MI), HSBC Bank Middle East [RIC:RIC:HSBAIM.UL], BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), and Societe Generale SA (SOGN.PA).

