Middle East

Egyptian president appoints ambassador to Qatar -official gazette

CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed an ambassador to Qatar, the official gazette said on Wednesday.

The step comes after Egypt joined Saudi Arabia and its regional allies in announcing steps to end a rift with Qatar in January.

Middle East

