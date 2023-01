CAIRO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday initial figures showed that the country's exports totalled around $53.8 billion in 2022, up from about $45 billion the previous year.

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; writing by Enas Alashray; editing by Jason Neely











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.