Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rises to 13.1% in April - CAPMAS

A woman shops at a vegetable and fruits market in Cairo, Egypt March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, May 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rose to 13.1% year-on-year in April from 10.5% in March, data from state statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

