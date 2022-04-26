1 minute read
Egypt's budget deficit at 4.9% in first 9 months of FY 2021-22- statement
CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget deficit stood at 4.9% of gross domestic product in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, which started in July, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.
Egypt is projecting a budget deficit of 6.2% of gross domestic product in fiscal year 2021-22, the statement added.
Reporting by Mohamed Wali, Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Kevin Liffey
