Egypt's cenbank governor resigns, appointed as presidential adviser - statement

Egypt's Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer speaks at a news conference in Cairo, Egypt, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer and appointed him as a presidential adviser, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mohamed Hendawy and Enas Alashray; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams

