Egypt's cenbank governor resigns, appointed as presidential adviser - statement
CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer and appointed him as a presidential adviser, a statement from the presidency said on Wednesday.
