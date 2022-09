Egypt's central bank increases required foreign reserve ratio to 18% from 14% -statement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters in downtown Cairo, Egypt, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank has increased the required foreign reserve ratio to 18% from 14%, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"This works as a catalyst, complementing the tightening stance that the CBE is maintaining, by calibrating liquidity conditions," it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Enas Alashray and Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.