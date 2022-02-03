Middle East1 minute read
Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it was keeping key interest rates unchanged, following a meeting of its policy committee.
The overnight deposit rate remains at 8.25% and the overnight lending rate at 9.25%, while the discount rate was kept at 8.75% percent, it said in a statement.
The policy committee "decided that keeping policy rates unchanged remains consistent with achieving the inflation target of 7% (±2 percentage points) on average in Q4 2022 and price stability over the medium term," it added.
Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson
