Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen in downtown Cairo, Egypt March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Thursday it was keeping key interest rates unchanged, following a meeting of its policy committee.

The overnight deposit rate remains at 8.25% and the overnight lending rate at 9.25%, while the discount rate was kept at 8.75% percent, it said in a statement.

The policy committee "decided that keeping policy rates unchanged remains consistent with achieving the inflation target of 7% (±2 percentage points) on average in Q4 2022 and price stability over the medium term," it added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alex Richardson

