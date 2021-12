Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in downtown Cairo, Egypt February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $1 billion in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills, with an average yield of 2.995%.

The auction will be settled on Tuesday.

Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Alison Williams

