Egypt's foreign minister to meet Israeli counterpart on Sunday

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks after meeting with Lebanon's President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry is due to meet his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi on Sunday for talks, Egypt's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Egypt is working with the United States and other regional partners towards reinforcing a ceasefire it brokered between Israel and Palestinian militants, facilitated in part due to its longstanding relations with both sides. read more

The ministry's statement had no further details.

Separately, Israeli news website Walla reported that the head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel was due to travel to Israel and the Palestinian territories on Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Hamas officials.

Neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials immediately responded to requests for comment.

