Middle East

Egypt's foreign minister meets Israeli counterpart in Brussels

CAIRO, July 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Brussels on Sunday for the first time since Israel's new cross-party coalition took office last month.

Shoukry stressed "the need to resolve the current stalemate between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, leading to just and comprehensive peace negotiations," Egypt's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Twitter.

