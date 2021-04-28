Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Egypt's foreign reserves sufficient for seven months of imports - statement

A view of the city skyline and River Nile from Cairo tower building in the capital of Cairo, Egypt December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt has sufficient foreign reserves to cover more than seven months of imports, its finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt's foreign reserves rose to $40.3 billion in March, up from $40.2 billion a month prior.

The finance ministry said it expected Egypt to achieve a primary surplus of 1% by the end of the current fiscal year and 1.5% in the 2021-2022 fiscal year which begins in July.

The ministry also said that electricity and gas prices for industry would be fixed for the next three years.

