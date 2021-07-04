Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Middle East

Egypt's January-June tourism revenues were $3.5-4 bln - deputy minister

Visitors wearing masks against COVID-19, tour the Roman antiquities zone at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Cairo, Egypt, on May 29, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, July 4 (Reuters) - Egypt's tourism revenues were between $3.5 billion to $4 billion during the first half of 2021 and the country received about 3.5 million tourists from January to June, Ghada Shalaby, deputy minister of tourism, told Reuters.

The country's revenues from the vital sector were about $4 billion in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, down by 70% from $13.03 billion in 2019.

"We are expecting that numbers of tourists will increase by 45% to 60% during the next period compared with last year," Shalaby said.

The average spending of a tourist per night is about $95, she added.

Tourism revenue is an important source of foreign currency for Egypt and the industry usually accounts for up to 15% of the country's gross domestic product.

Reporting by Mohamed Sayed; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alex Richardson and Elaine Hardcastle

