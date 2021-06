A truck of Juhayna transports products of juice and milk from a factory in Cairo, Egypt, June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries (JUFO.CA) has received no formal offer from Abu Dhabi fund ADQ to buy a stake in the business, it said in a statement to the Egyptian stock exchange on Thursday.

The statement came after Bloomberg reported that state-owned ADQ was considering buying a stake in Juhayna.

