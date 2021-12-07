Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.909 billion in November - c.bank

DUBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign reserves rose slightly to $40.909 billion in November from $40.849 billion in October, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Foreign reserves have been rising since June 2020, after dropping to around $36 billion from more than $45.5 billion due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Alex Richardson

