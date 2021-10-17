Egypt's oil minister says foreign investments down 26% to $5.4 bln in 2020-21

Tarek El Molla, Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks on a mobile phone near Mohamed Maait, Egypt's Finance Minister, at Africa 2018 Forum in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's oil minister said on Sunday that foreign investments in the sector fell 26.02% to $5.4 billion in the financial year 2020-21, versus $7.3 billion a year earlier.

"The coronavirus crisis led to a slowdown in investments from international oil companies worldwide," Tarek El Molla said in a speech to the Egyptian Petroleum Association.

Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Jan Harvey

