Egypt's PM wants to boost private sector investments

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Sunday he wanted the private sector to account for 65% of all investment in the country within three years, up from around 30% at present.

He also said in a press conference that the government aims to decrease total debt to 75% of gross domestic product in the next four years from 86% currently, and the budget deficit to 5% from 6.2%.

Madbouly said that the country aims to achieve a primary surplus of about 1.5% in the current fiscal year that ends in June 2022, which would rise to 2% of GDP over the next four years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Yasmin Hussein and Moataz Mohammed Editing by Gareth Jones and Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.