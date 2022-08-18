1 minute read
Egypt's president appoints caretaker central bank governor
CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed Hassan Abdullah as caretaker governor of the central bank, state media reported on Thursday.
Former Governor Tarek Amer unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, just over a year before the completion of his term read more .
