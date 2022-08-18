Egypt's president appoints caretaker central bank governor

President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks at the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin, Germany July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Christian Mang

CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed Hassan Abdullah as caretaker governor of the central bank, state media reported on Thursday.

Former Governor Tarek Amer unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, just over a year before the completion of his term read more .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mohamed Hendawy; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.