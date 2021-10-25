Skip to main content

Egypt's President Sisi ends state of emergency for the first time in years

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint statement with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades after a trilateral summit between Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, in Athens, Greece, October 19, 2021 REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that he ended the state of emergency in the country for the first time in years, the president wrote in a Facebook post.

Egypt first imposed a state of emergency in April 2017 and has extended it at three-month intervals since.

