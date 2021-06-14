Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Egypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying - sources

1 minute read

Qalaa Holdings Chairman Ahmed Heikal speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Egypt Economic Development Conference (EEDC) in Sharm el-Sheikh, in the South Sinai governorate, about 550 km (342 miles) south of Cairo, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The chairman of Egypt's Qalaa Holdings (CCAP.CA), one of the country's largest investment companies, was blocked from leaving Cairo by plane, two security sources told Reuters on Monday.

Ahmed Hassanein Heikal, a high-profile figure in the Egyptian business community, was turned away at the airport in Cairo on Sunday after he was placed on a no-fly list, the sources said.

Heikal was going to board a private jet headed to the Sudanese capital Khartoum, one of the sources added.

The sources did not state why he was placed on the list.

Qalaa Holdings did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment, nor did the Egyptian prosecutors office.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 7:39 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray

The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war.

AfricaNigeria's Twitter ban leaves some businesses in the lurch
AfricaS.Africa’s President Ramaphosa urges G7 nations to plug COVID-19 funding gap
AfricaAlgerian parliamentary election results expected within days, authority says
AfricaEgypt's Qalaa Holdings chariman prevented from flying - sources