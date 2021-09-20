Skip to main content

Egypt's Sisi declares interest in hosting COP27 next year

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/File Photo

CAIRO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially declared on Monday his country's interest in hosting the United Nations' COP27 summit scheduled for 2022.

Egypt is offering to host the climate change conference on behalf of the African continent, Sisi said, adding it would work to make the conference "a radical turning point in international climate efforts in coordination with all parties, for the benefit of Africa and the entire world."

This year's conference, COP26, will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow in November.

Reporting by Mohamed Waly, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Gregorio

