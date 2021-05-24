Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Egypt's president discussed on Monday with U.S. President Joe Biden strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza and international efforts to rebuild it, the Egyptian presidency spokesman said in a statement.

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi and Biden discussed "developments of the Palestinian cause and ways to revive the peace process after the recent developments," the spokesman added.

