Egypt's Sisi and Israel's Netanyahu discuss border shooting, emphasise joint investigation

CAIRO, June 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Saturday's rare border shooting in which three Israeli soldiers and an Egyptian security officer were killed, the leaders said in separate statements on Tuesday.

Sisi and Netanyahu emphasised the importance of coordination on investigating the incident, Egypt's presidency said.

"Egypt's President Sisi expressed his deep condolences over the incident on the Egyptian border. The Prime Minister thanked the Egyptian president, as well as for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident," the statement from Netanyahu's office said, adding that the leaders pledged to continue strengthening peace and security cooperation.

