Egypt's Sisi, Turkey's Erdogan seal improvement in bilateral ties with handshake















CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shook hands in Qatar and described it as a new start in bilateral relations, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement on Monday, after years of tension.

The two leaders were in Qatar for the start of the World Cup soccer tournament.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein and Mohamed Waly, writing by Lena Masri Editing by Gareth Jones











