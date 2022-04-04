1 minute read
Egypt's sovereign fund, UAE's ADQ agreement includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies
CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - The CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) said that the agreement with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies, adding that details will be disclosed within days, AlArabiya TV reported on Monday.
TSFE and ADQ launched a stragegic investment platform with a value of $20 billion in 2019.
