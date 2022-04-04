Egypt's sovereign fund, UAE's ADQ agreement includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - The CEO of the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) said that the agreement with Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) includes stakes in listed and unlisted companies, adding that details will be disclosed within days, AlArabiya TV reported on Monday.

TSFE and ADQ launched a stragegic investment platform with a value of $20 billion in 2019.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Lina Najem; Editing by Alison Williams

