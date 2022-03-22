Egypt's Suez Canal amends tolls for laden crude oil tankers

CAIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority said on Tuesday it will temporarily amend a surcharge levied on laden crude oil tankers and petroleum products tankers transiting the canal in both directions to 15% of normal transit dues, effective May 1.

It said that ballast crude oil tankers and petroleum products tankers transiting the Canal in both directions are still required to pay a surcharge of 5% of normal transit dues.

The changes come "in line with the significant growth in global trade, the improvement of ships' economics, the Suez Canal waterway development and the enhancement of the transit service", according to series of circulars published on its website on Tuesday.

The surcharge levied on laden and ballast liquefied petroleum gas tankers, chemical tankers and other liquid bulk tankers will be also amended to 20% of normal transit dues.

The Authority also said it will change the surcharge levied on laden and ballast dry bulk vessels transiting the Canal in both directions, to 10% of normal transit dues, while the surcharge levied on other vessels was amended to 14%.

"These surcharges are temporary and can be either amended or cancelled according to the maritime industry market conditions", according to a circular by the canal authority.

