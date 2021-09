Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after sailing through Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt August 20, 2021. Suez Canal Authority/Handout via REUTERS

ISMAILIA (Egypt), Sept 21 (Reuters) - The revenues from Egypt's Suez Canal rose 11.6% to 4.09 billion in the first eight months of 2021 compared with $3.666 billion in the same period of last year, the canal authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

Reporting by Yousry Mohamed; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Catherine Evans

