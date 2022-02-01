Middle East1 minute read
Egypt's Suez Canal revenues reach $544.7 mln in Jan - statement
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal registered revenues of $544.7 million in January, up from $495.7 million in the same month a year prior, the canal authority said in a statement on Tuesday.
The canal is the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia and one of the Egyptian government's main sources of foreign currency.
Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Louise Heavens
