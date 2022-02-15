Skip to main content
Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.4% in Q4 2021

1 minute read
A camel guide waits for customers next to the pyramid of Khafre or "Chefren" at the Giza pyramids plateau in Giza, Egypt November 15, 2020. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO,Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate fell slightly to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.

The rate was 7.5% in the previous quarter of 2021.

Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

