Egypt's unemployment rate dips to 7.4% in Q4 2021
CAIRO,Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's unemployment rate fell slightly to 7.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021, the country's statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.
The rate was 7.5% in the previous quarter of 2021.
Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
