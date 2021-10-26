Eleven killed, 15 wounded in attack by unknown gunmen on Iraqi village -sources

BAQUBA, Iraq, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Security and medical sources said on Tuesday unknown gunmen attacked a village in Diyala province, east of Iraq, killing 11 people and wounding 15 people.

Police said the gunmen used several vehicles and semi automatic guns in their attack on the village near the eastern town of Muqdadiya.

Reporting by Adam Hadi in Baquba Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.