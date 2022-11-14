Emaar beats forecasts with 46% Q3 profit rise as Dubai rebounds















DUBAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU), Dubai's biggest listed property company, on Monday posted a 46% rise in net profit in the third quarter to 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.40 million), beating estimates.

Results at Emaar, known for building the world's tallest tower, the Burj Khalifa, were boosted after Dubai began its recovery early last year from the pandemic as the government of the Middle East's financial and tourism hub kept its economy and airports mostly open.

Emaar said its first nine months of 2022 were "underpinned by robust property sales and growth in the performance of recurring revenue businesses".

EBITDA was 12% up in the third quarter from a year earlier to 2.3 billion dirhams.

Emaar had been expected to report 1.44 billion dirhams in net profit, a mean estimate by analysts on Refinitiv's Eikon found.

"Led by new project launches and a continued focus on the sale of units in under-construction projects, Emaar has recorded the highest ever group property sales of AED 26.9 billion ($7.3 billion) during 9M 2022," said Emaar, which is roughly 24%-owned by the state's Investment Corporation of Dubai, according to Refinitiv data.

It said it had a property sales backlog of $14.1 billion.

The value of Dubai real estate sold in the third quarter jumped 61% from a year earlier to 52.39 billion dirhams, property consultancy Betterhomes said in a report.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Barbara Lewis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.