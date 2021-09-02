Emaar The Economic City debt conversion gives Saudi PIF 25% stake

Saudi people walk at the new KAEC terminal of the Haramain speed train at King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF will hold a 25% stake in Emaar The Economic City (EEC) (4220.SE) after the company issues 283.3 million new ordinary shares to PIF in lieu of the fund repaying the Saudi finance ministry a loan for EEC, EEC said on Thursday.

EEC, linked to Dubai property developer Emaar and working on Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Economic City, will now owe the 2.833 billion riyal ($755.39 million) loan to PIF instead of the finance ministry following the capital increase via debt conversion, the company said in a bourse filing.

The new shares of EEC being issued to PIF will have a nominal value of 10 riyals per share, a nearly 21% discount to the share's closing price of 12.64 riyals on Thursday.

The deal will make PIF EEC's biggest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data, with the current biggest investor holding 16.43%.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

