Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Middle East

Emaar The Economic City debt conversion gives Saudi PIF 25% stake

1 minute read

Saudi people walk at the new KAEC terminal of the Haramain speed train at King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Kalin/File Photo

DUBAI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF will hold a 25% stake in Emaar The Economic City (EEC) (4220.SE) after the company issues 283.3 million new ordinary shares to PIF in lieu of the fund repaying the Saudi finance ministry a loan for EEC, EEC said on Thursday.

EEC, linked to Dubai property developer Emaar and working on Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Economic City, will now owe the 2.833 billion riyal ($755.39 million) loan to PIF instead of the finance ministry following the capital increase via debt conversion, the company said in a bourse filing.

The new shares of EEC being issued to PIF will have a nominal value of 10 riyals per share, a nearly 21% discount to the share's closing price of 12.64 riyals on Thursday.

The deal will make PIF EEC's biggest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data, with the current biggest investor holding 16.43%.

($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Middle East

Middle East · September 1, 2021 · 9:26 AM UTC

Israeli students return to school amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Israeli pupils returned to school on Wednesday with mask requirements and mandatory COVID-19 testing aimed at stemming a surge in coronavirus cases that has overshadowed the highly-vaccinated country's reopening.

Middle East
OPEC+ gradual output hikes to help stabilise markets, says Iraqi oil minister
Middle East
Lebanese state's permission not sought for Iranian fuel, minister says
Middle East
Egypt's GDP growth at 7.7% in Q4 2020-21 - cabinet
Middle East
Emaar The Economic City debt conversion gives Saudi PIF 25% stake