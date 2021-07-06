Emirate of Sharjah tightens guidance for 10-year dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - The Emirate of Sharjah has tightened price guidance to 3.25%-3.375% for 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds after it received more than $2.75 billion in orders, a document showed on Tuesday.

The sukuk were tightened from initial price guidance of around 3.5%, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal.

HSBC (HSBA.L) is global coordinator for the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB.AD), Dubai Islamic Bank (DISB.DU), Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB.AD), Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector are also involved in the deal.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson

