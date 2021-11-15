Emirates airline president says carrier returned to profitability in October - Al Arabiya

Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Arabian travel market exhibition in Dubai World Trade Centre, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 17, 2021.REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi

CAIRO, Nov 15 (REUTERS) - Emirates airline chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said on Monday that the Dubai state-owned airline returned to profitability in October, Al Arabiya TV reported.

He added that the carrier's focus remains on increasing passenger numbers through Dubai airports.

He also said that there is currently no need for any financial support from the Dubai government and that tapping the sukuk market is an option if needed.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

