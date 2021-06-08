Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Emirates Development Bank gives initial outlook of dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has given an initial price outlook of between 105 and 110 basis points over mid-swaps for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N), and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later in the day, according to a document from one of the banks.

