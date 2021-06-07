Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday.

Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold fixed income investor calls starting on Monday and a benchmark issuance of bonds will follow, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks showed.

