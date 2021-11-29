Emirates Investment Authority aims to double assets in 10 years, WAM reports

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Emirates Investment Authority aims to double the size of its assets in the next 10 years with an investment policy aimed at increasing returns, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The authority will invest in a group of financial portfolios, via its existing assets or by investing in new companies, WAM added.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Edmund Blair

