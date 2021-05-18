Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), JPMorgan (JPM.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), NCB Capital (1180.SE) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark unrated issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.