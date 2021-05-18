Skip to main content

Middle EastEmirates NBD hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds - document

Reuters
1 minute read

Dubai's biggest lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD), JPMorgan (JPM.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), NCB Capital (1180.SE) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark unrated issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Middle East

Middle East · 6:49 AM UTCIsrael-Gaza violence shows few signs of slowing as global diplomacy ramps up

More than a week of fighting between Israel and Hamas showed few signs of abating on Tuesday despite intense U.S. and global diplomacy to stop the region's fiercest hostilities in years.

Middle EastCOVID and conflict: Gaza's hospitals strained on two fronts
Middle EastU.S. pursues quiet Mideast diplomacy, thwarts U.N. statement
Middle EastU.S. working 'intensively' to end Israeli-Palestinian hostilities - Blinken
Middle EastUAE awards local firm ADSB $950 mln naval patrol vessel contract

The United Arab Emirates has signed a 3.5 billion dirham ($950 million) contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) (ADSB.AD) to manufacture new patrol vessels for the Gulf Arab state's navy, ADSB said on Tuesday.