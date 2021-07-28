Middle East
Emirates NBD posts 22% rise in Q2 net profit on higher fee income
DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU), Dubai's biggest lender, posted a 22% rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher fee and commission income and lower impairment charges as the economy showed signs of recovery from the pandemic.
The bank posted a net profit of 2.46 billion dirham ($670 million) in the quarter that ended on June 30, up from 2.01 billion dirham in same period a year earlier.
Arqaam Capital had projected a net profit of 2.2 billion dirham, and EFG Hermes a net profit of 2 billion dirham.
Fee and commission income rose nearly 38% from a year earlier to 1.02 billion dirham. Impairment charges on financial assets dropped to 851 million dirham in the quarter, down from 1.653 billion dirham.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
