Emirates NBD posts 22% rise in Q2 net profit on higher fee income

Emirates NBD bank is seen in Mall of Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed/Files

DUBAI, July 28 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU), Dubai's biggest lender, posted a 22% rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher fee and commission income and lower impairment charges as the economy showed signs of recovery from the pandemic.

The bank posted a net profit of 2.46 billion dirham ($670 million) in the quarter that ended on June 30, up from 2.01 billion dirham in same period a year earlier.

Arqaam Capital had projected a net profit of 2.2 billion dirham, and EFG Hermes a net profit of 2 billion dirham.

Fee and commission income rose nearly 38% from a year earlier to 1.02 billion dirham. Impairment charges on financial assets dropped to 851 million dirham in the quarter, down from 1.653 billion dirham.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Hogue

