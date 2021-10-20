Skip to main content

Emirates NBD Q3 net profit up 61% as retail finance demand surges

A man leaves the Emirates NBD head office in Dubai, UAE January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dubai's biggest lender, Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU), posted a jump of 61% in third-quarter earnings, as impairment charges slumped on a recovering economy and demand for retail financing surged.

The bank posted net profit of 2.505 billion dirhams ($682 million) in the quarter that ended September 30, up from 1.556 billion in the year-earlier period.

Impairment charges on financial assets almost halved to 1.15 billion dirhams.

The net profit exceeded forecasts by CI Capital, which had projected 2.4 billion dirhams and EFG Hermes, which had a forecast of 2.08 billion dirhams.

Nine-month net profit rose 29% to 7.3 billion dirhams from a year earlier, as the bank cited strong underlying business momentum with record demand for retail financing.

($1=3.6728 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

