Emirates is performing better than it had initially forecast, the Dubai-based airline's president said in an interview broadcast on Monday.

"We are a lot further on and much better than we thought we would be at this time," Tim Clark said in the pre-recorded interview with aviation consultant John Strickland.

"I'm not saying that's good. It's just better than what we thought we would be ... (when) we looked at it in the spring of last year."

