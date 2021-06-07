Emirates REIT rescinds exchange offer for outstanding sukuk - statement

Dubai-listed Emirates REIT (REIT.DI), a sharia-compliant real estate investment trust, has rescinded an offer for holders of its $400 million sukuk, or Islamic bonds, to exchange their notes for a new instrument, the company said on Monday.

Emirates REIT needed a 75% special majority for the voluntary proposal, which sought sukukholders' approval to exchange the outstanding unsecured sukuk with secured ones, to proceed. It said in a statement that 57% of holders voted in favour.

